Ladder Capital Corp $LADR Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,776 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.4% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 303,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.4%

LADR stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 29.65 and a current ratio of 29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

