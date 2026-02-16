Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $331.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $264.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $258.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Positive Sentiment: Short?term buying momentum: traders are buying the post?earnings drop and the stock has bounced off prior support levels, leading to a sharp intraday rebound even after the Q4 miss. Read More.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,014 shares of company stock valued at $111,392,947. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $347,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $164.32 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

