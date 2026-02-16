299,974 Shares in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. $HIVE Bought by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,057 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,793,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 915,105 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 1,492,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 248,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 328.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 399,223 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting HIVE Digital Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

BUZZ (HIVE's Tier?III HPC platform) signed roughly $30 million in AI cloud customer agreements over two?year fixed terms, advancing HIVE's strategy to diversify into AI/HPC services and add recurring contract revenue.

HIVE will report fiscal Q3 2026 results and host an earnings call on Feb. 17 — a near?term catalyst that could move the stock depending on revenue mix (HPC vs. hash rate), margins, and guidance.

B. Riley lowered its price target on HIVE from $7.00 to $6.00 but kept a "buy" rating — this reduces analyst upside while still signaling conviction in the business plan; investors should weigh the revised target against new contract revenue and upcoming results.

Public short?interest notices showed reported increases in February, but the filings list 0 shares (and NaN changes), indicating likely data/reporting noise rather than material new short positions; treat these items cautiously.

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $554.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.58.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley Securities lowered their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

