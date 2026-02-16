Bastion Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,102 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,102 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,963.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,946.70. The trade was a 23.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

