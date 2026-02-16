Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 574,050 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 696,303 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.0%

BOTZ opened at $38.34 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 86.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 769.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.