Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $126.19

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.1875.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $110.77 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

