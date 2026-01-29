Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75,493 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned 0.10% of Medtronic worth $120,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 45.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Medtronic stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

