AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Desjardins

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of AGF Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.54.

AGF Management stock opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$8.65 and a 12 month high of C$18.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.50 million during the quarter. AGF Management had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGF Management will post 1.5610119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 26% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts.

