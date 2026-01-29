Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Cut to C$110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$105.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$118.00 to C$113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.25.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a 12-month low of C$89.13 and a 12-month high of C$109.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.50%.The company had revenue of C$5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.8188614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities cut its price target to C$113 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~24% upside from the cited share level — this is a supportive institutional view. BayStreet.CA

TD Securities cut its price target to C$113 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~24% upside from the cited share level — this is a supportive institutional view. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its target to C$110 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling roughly 21% upside and continued confidence in growth prospects. BayStreet.CA

BMO Capital Markets lowered its target to C$110 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling roughly 21% upside and continued confidence in growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its target to C$103 but remains “outperform,” leaving a double-digit upside case that can support the stock over a medium term. BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Scotiabank trimmed its target to C$103 but remains “outperform,” leaving a double-digit upside case that can support the stock over a medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported Q1 results: EPS C$1.16 on C$5.29B revenue, with a 4.5% net margin and 13.8% ROE — fundamentals are solid but not clearly market-moving on their own. MarketBeat Earnings

Company reported Q1 results: EPS C$1.16 on C$5.29B revenue, with a 4.5% net margin and 13.8% ROE — fundamentals are solid but not clearly market-moving on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus remains constructive overall (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides a backdrop of analyst support despite individual target cuts. AmericanBankingNews

Market consensus remains constructive overall (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides a backdrop of analyst support despite individual target cuts. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank lowered its target slightly to C$106 and kept a “sector perform” view — modest change with limited directional impact. BayStreet.CA

National Bank lowered its target slightly to C$106 and kept a “sector perform” view — modest change with limited directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: CIBC cut its target to C$101 and holds a “neutral” rating, signaling a mixed view (some upside but tempered expectations). BayStreet.CA

CIBC cut its target to C$101 and holds a “neutral” rating, signaling a mixed view (some upside but tempered expectations). Negative Sentiment: Desjardins lowered its target to C$99 and moved to a “hold” stance — one of the clearer downward revisions that helps explain near-term selling pressure. BayStreet.CA

About Metro

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees.

