Insider Buying: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Acquires $903,816.40 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) Director Jack Schuler purchased 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $903,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,781.60. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BDSX stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.44. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 504.41% and a negative net margin of 49.31%.The firm had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDSX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Biodesix by 99.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Director Jack W. Schuler has been buying shares in multiple transactions (totaling roughly 180k+ shares across late Jan, at average prices ~$10.96–$11.81), signaling insider confidence and providing a near?term demand tailwind. Jack Schuler Acquires 20,000 Shares of Biodesix

Analyst coverage is mixed but skewed bullish: four Buy, one Hold, one Sell; consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $32.50, giving upside versus current levels if execution and growth continue. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation provide context but not a clear near?term driver: recent quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates but the company remains unprofitable (negative margins, negative ROE); liquidity ratios are modestly healthy. These items support a watchful stance rather than an immediate directional verdict.

Fundamentals and valuation provide context but not a clear near?term driver: recent quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates but the company remains unprofitable (negative margins, negative ROE); liquidity ratios are modestly healthy. These items support a watchful stance rather than an immediate directional verdict. Negative Sentiment: Short interest reportedly jumped to ~483,591 shares as of Jan 15 (up ~499% from Dec 31), representing ~8.7% of shares sold short. Increased short positioning can weigh on the stock and indicate bearish sentiment or hedging activity; it also raises headline risk.

Short interest reportedly jumped to ~483,591 shares as of Jan 15 (up ~499% from Dec 31), representing ~8.7% of shares sold short. Increased short positioning can weigh on the stock and indicate bearish sentiment or hedging activity; it also raises headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting/erroneous short?interest reports (some feeds showing 0 shares or NaN changes) create uncertainty about the true short position and may amplify intraday volatility as traders reconcile data discrepancies.

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

