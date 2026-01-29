Roger Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,500 shares in the company, valued at $227,720,625. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

iRadimed Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. iRadimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $104.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iRadimed alerts:

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in iRadimed by 98.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRadimed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Mkm set a $90.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRadimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on iRadimed

iRadimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.