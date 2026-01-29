Flossbach Von Storch SE Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Flossbach Von Storch SE reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $202,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $201.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $539,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

