Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,516,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 6.76% of Voya Financial worth $487,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,373,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,175,000 after buying an additional 1,394,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $97,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 119.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,085,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,935 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $36,653,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.4%

VOYA opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.