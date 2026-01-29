Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,776 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $467,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 292,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 61,571 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

