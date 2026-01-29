EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 79,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of EOG Resources worth $422,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 449,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

