Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $456,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $279.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

