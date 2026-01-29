Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $171,720,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 897,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,717,000 after purchasing an additional 745,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.3005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

