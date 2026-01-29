Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

