Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAU. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$9.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.41.

MAU stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 26.33. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.92.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

