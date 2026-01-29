3i Group (LON:III) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,000 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,250.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,000.

3i Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,146 on Monday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,957 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,784.93. The firm has a market cap of £31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,446 per share, with a total value of £861,500. Also, insider James Hatchley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,397 per share, for a total transaction of £509,550. Insiders have bought a total of 81,677 shares of company stock worth $277,535,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Further Reading

