Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 660

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 640 to GBX 660 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 480 to GBX 537 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.75.

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 516 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 297.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 614. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 532.01.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 19.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemring Group will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 30,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 481, for a total value of £148,970.51. Also, insider James Mortensen sold 44,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534, for a total transaction of £238,244.10. Insiders have sold 297,888 shares of company stock worth $145,648,723 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

