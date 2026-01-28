ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Short Interest Down 72.7% in January

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 226 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 828 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Trading Up 1.0%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

