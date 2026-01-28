ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Short Interest Down 72.7% in January

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 226 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 828 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ProShares UltraShort Industrials Trading Up 1.0%
ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.
About ProShares UltraShort Industrials
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Industrials
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.