SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,733 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 55,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance
SPWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 91,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. SP Funds S&P World has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.
Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.