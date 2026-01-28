SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,733 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 55,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

SPWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 91,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. SP Funds S&P World has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 729,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. rebel Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 189,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000.

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

