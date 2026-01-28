Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $27.67. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $27.3320, with a volume of 4,886,981 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646,265 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 36.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,828 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,979,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after buying an additional 288,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,303,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,329,000 after buying an additional 3,982,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.