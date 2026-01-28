Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $173.44, but opened at $184.90. Cloudflare shares last traded at $190.3310, with a volume of 1,280,274 shares traded.

Positive Sentiment: Viral AI-agent buzz (the “Clawdbot”) rekindled investor enthusiasm for Cloudflare’s edge and inference infrastructure, driving a recent premarket surge and lifting expectations for 2026 demand. Article Title

Viral AI-agent buzz (the “Clawdbot”) rekindled investor enthusiasm for Cloudflare’s edge and inference infrastructure, driving a recent premarket surge and lifting expectations for 2026 demand. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow: traders bought ~13,069 call contracts (?+43% vs. typical daily call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish interest that can amplify short-term upside. (No link available)

Unusual bullish options flow: traders bought ~13,069 call contracts (?+43% vs. typical daily call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish interest that can amplify short-term upside. (No link available) Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst/media narratives highlighting strong revenue growth, earnings surprises and partnerships have supported the rally and underpin longer?term bullish thesis. Article Title

Positive analyst/media narratives highlighting strong revenue growth, earnings surprises and partnerships have supported the rally and underpin longer?term bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Market analysis pieces and explainer coverage (stock analysis videos and articles) are circulating to explain the rally; useful for sentiment tracking but not new company fundamentals. Article Title

Market analysis pieces and explainer coverage (stock analysis videos and articles) are circulating to explain the rally; useful for sentiment tracking but not new company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets question whether the recent strength will persist, noting that earnings?estimate momentum may not guarantee continued price gains. Article Title

Some outlets question whether the recent strength will persist, noting that earnings?estimate momentum may not guarantee continued price gains. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames Cloudflare as a beneficiary of AI/edge compute trends (quant/sector roundups). These are thematic tailwinds but depend on execution and monetization. Article Title

Some coverage frames Cloudflare as a beneficiary of AI/edge compute trends (quant/sector roundups). These are thematic tailwinds but depend on execution and monetization. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares at ~$211 each (filed with the SEC), trimming his stake ~1.55%. Insider sales can be perceived as a negative signal or routine diversification — it adds near?term downward pressure on sentiment. SEC Filing

Insider selling: Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares at ~$211 each (filed with the SEC), trimming his stake ~1.55%. Insider sales can be perceived as a negative signal or routine diversification — it adds near?term downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst opinions are mixed/conflicted on valuation and sustainability after the sharp rally, creating more short?term uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $318.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.48.

Cloudflare Stock Down 10.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of -615.97, a P/E/G ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $1,783,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,523,377.82. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.16, for a total value of $3,167,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 953,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,250,894.68. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 634,213 shares of company stock worth $125,537,644 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $541,462,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,639,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

