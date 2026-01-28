Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,652,320 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the December 31st total of 3,027,061 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,796,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,796,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 5,732,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

