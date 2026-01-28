Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.01. Voestalpine shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,802 shares traded.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

