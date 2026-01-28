Short Interest in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Expands By 254.0%

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,648 shares, an increase of 254.0% from the December 31st total of 9,505 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $103.89. 19,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $104.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

The SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with space and deep sea exploration. ROKT was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

