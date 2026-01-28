Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 789,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,920. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

