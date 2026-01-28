YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2654 per share on Thursday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This is a 2.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDTY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

