YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2654 per share on Thursday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This is a 2.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RDTY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.