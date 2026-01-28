MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,751,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,961,983.70. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $84,560.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $92,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $93,280.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $95,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $103,520.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $101,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $101,360.00.

NYSE MAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 410,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,150. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $682.68 million, a P/E ratio of -349.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

