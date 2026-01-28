Jeffrey Edward Nelson Sells 58,007 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Edward Nelson sold 58,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $134,576.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,423.76. The trade was a 58.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Edward Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Jeffrey Edward Nelson sold 12,245 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $23,632.85.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 1,697,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Creative Planning boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 200,550.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

MIST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

