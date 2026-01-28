Lance Tucker Sells 3,150 Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Lance Tucker sold 3,150 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $68,764.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,804.44. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack In The Box Price Performance

JACK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 328,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,130. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $397.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Jack In The Box alerts:

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $326.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jack In The Box by 165.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jack In The Box by 96.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack In The Box in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 136.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack In The Box from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.