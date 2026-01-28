Lance Tucker Sells 3,150 Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Lance Tucker sold 3,150 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $68,764.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,804.44. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jack In The Box Price Performance
JACK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 328,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,130. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $397.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $326.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack In The Box from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.
The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.
