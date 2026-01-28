Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Insider Lorenz Muller Sells 11,180 Shares

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) insider Lorenz Muller sold 11,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $21,577.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 205,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,433.58. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lorenz Muller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Lorenz Muller sold 53,566 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $124,273.12.

MIST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,069. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIST. TD Cowen raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 5,124,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.2% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,842,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

