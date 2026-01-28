John Wilson Sells 7,538 Shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) Chairman John Wilson sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $476,853.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 600,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,959,099.74. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

