Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%.

Lam Research stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.58. 15,391,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $243.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $250.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

