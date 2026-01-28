Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 41855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

