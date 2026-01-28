SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.0750. Approximately 3,641,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,004,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 9.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.26.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SELLAS Life Sciences Group

In other SELLAS Life Sciences Group news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin purchased 63,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $100,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,996. This trade represents a 154.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.