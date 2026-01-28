Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. 1,178,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,468. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $913.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 234,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,394,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 215,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Alliance Bancorporation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — WAL reported $2.59 EPS (vs. $2.40 consensus) and revenue of $913.5M, up 17% YoY; profitability and ROE looked healthy, supporting earnings momentum. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — WAL reported $2.59 EPS (vs. $2.40 consensus) and revenue of $913.5M, up 17% YoY; profitability and ROE looked healthy, supporting earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/raise — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $101 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling ~14% upside from current levels and providing upside narrative for investors. KBW Raise

Analyst upgrade/raise — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $101 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling ~14% upside from current levels and providing upside narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary upgraded — Seeking Alpha published an upgrade highlighting “solid Q4” and building growth momentum, which can reinforce investor confidence in the earnings story. Seeking Alpha Upgrade

Market commentary upgraded — Seeking Alpha published an upgrade highlighting “solid Q4” and building growth momentum, which can reinforce investor confidence in the earnings story. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call transcript available — Management’s slide deck and the Q4 earnings call/transcript provide detailed guidance and loan/deposit commentary; these will determine whether the beat leads to sustained multiple expansion. Earnings Call Transcript

Investor materials & call transcript available — Management’s slide deck and the Q4 earnings call/transcript provide detailed guidance and loan/deposit commentary; these will determine whether the beat leads to sustained multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/discussion pieces running — Coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) is assessing whether current pricing reflects longer-term regional-bank resilience and returns; such narratives can influence longer-term flows but are neither clearly bullish nor bearish short-term. Yahoo Finance

Valuation/discussion pieces running — Coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) is assessing whether current pricing reflects longer-term regional-bank resilience and returns; such narratives can influence longer-term flows but are neither clearly bullish nor bearish short-term. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded WAL from “overweight” to “neutral” — despite a $105 price target, the rating cut is a negative signal to some investors and likely contributed to downward pressure on the stock today.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

