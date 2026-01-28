ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.11 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 254273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$859.29 million, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 13.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.96.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.04 million for the quarter. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. Equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2446449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans.

