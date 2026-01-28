Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Rises By 876.9%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 266,768 shares, an increase of 876.9% from the December 31st total of 27,308 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 185,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 204.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 217,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,796. The company has a market cap of $584.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.7492 per share. This represents a yield of 882.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

