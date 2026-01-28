Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Short Interest Up 948.5% in January

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,038 shares, an increase of 948.5% from the December 31st total of 1,625 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DBEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,544. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.49. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

About Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

