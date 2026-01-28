Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.1230. 13,767,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 22,105,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Roth Mkm set a $12.00 target price on Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 662,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,692.48. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $460,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,123,273 shares in the company, valued at $32,613,473.28. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,801 shares of company stock worth $13,803,507. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,431.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 845,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 811,922 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

