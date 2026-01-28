Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,168 shares, a growth of 1,031.3% from the December 31st total of 1,164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. 4,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 72,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

