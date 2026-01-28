Analyzing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 7.01% 13.16% 10.15% Dynatrace 27.33% 9.24% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EPAM Systems and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 6 10 1 2.71 Dynatrace 0 6 18 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus target price of $210.53, indicating a potential downside of 4.18%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $59.96, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and Dynatrace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.73 billion 2.57 $454.53 million $6.55 33.55 Dynatrace $1.70 billion 7.24 $483.68 million $1.67 24.44

Dynatrace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EPAM Systems. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Dynatrace on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation services. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

