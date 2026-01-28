Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 170 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 3,576 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EDTK

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK) is a China-based vocational education provider that integrates hands-on training with digital learning solutions. The company operates a network of skill-focused training centers alongside an online education platform, offering programs tailored to industries such as information technology, healthcare, hospitality and modern services.

Through its campuses and e-learning portal, Skillful Craftsman delivers post-secondary vocational courses designed to equip graduates with practical expertise aligned with employer needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.