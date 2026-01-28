United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.1%
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported Q4 revenue and EPS above consensus and issued higher 2026 revenue guidance, supporting the case for a recovery in growth and margins. UPS Releases 4Q 2025 Earnings and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst upgrade momentum — Multiple brokers have raised price targets and issued upgrades (notable raises from UBS, Truist, Oppenheimer, Stifel and others), signaling growing analyst confidence in the turnaround. Analyst Coverage Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend yield and capital returns — UPS declared a quarterly dividend (raising its yield to roughly 6%), and buybacks continue, which supports income-focused investors and underpins the stock’s valuation floor. UPS Releases 4Q 2025 Earnings and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market commentary sees accumulation — MarketBeat and other outlets argue the stock is entering a rebound phase as guidance, margins and institutional buying shift sentiment. United Parcel Service Transitions to Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Elevated call-buying (roughly 64k calls) suggests speculation or hedging interest, but it’s not definitive proof of sustained directional flows.
- Negative Sentiment: Large job cuts announced — UPS will cut up to 30,000 operational roles and close facilities as it winds down Amazon volumes; this reduces costs longer term but signals a painful, uncertain near-term transition. UPS to cut additional 30,000 jobs
- Negative Sentiment: MD-11 accident/regulatory fallout — The industry focus on the MD-11 after a fatal UPS crash has led peers to ground or adjust operations; FedEx’s timeline to return MD-11s underscores ongoing safety/regulatory scrutiny and potential cost/operational impacts. FedEx plans MD-11 cargo plane return by May 31
- Negative Sentiment: One-time charges tied to fleet and restructuring — Q4 included charges (roughly $238M) for aircraft retirement and other items; these and restructuring costs related to the Amazon unwind are near-term drags on reported EPS. UPS Releases 4Q 2025 Earnings and Provides 2026 Guidance
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.