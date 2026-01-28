United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $103.84. 6,692,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

