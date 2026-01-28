JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $84.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

SYF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 5,010,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,219.42. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $299,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,356,000 after buying an additional 3,494,741 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,349,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,909 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 149.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped expectations (reported $2.18 vs. $2.02 est.), driven by improved efficiency, lower credit losses and buybacks — a key reason investors are reacting favorably. Press Release

Q4 EPS topped expectations (reported $2.18 vs. $2.02 est.), driven by improved efficiency, lower credit losses and buybacks — a key reason investors are reacting favorably. Positive Sentiment: Compass Point upgraded SYF from Neutral to Buy and set a $96 price target, signaling confidence in multi?quarter earnings upside. Finviz

Compass Point upgraded SYF from Neutral to Buy and set a $96 price target, signaling confidence in multi?quarter earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and TD Cowen both reaffirmed Buy ratings with ~$95–$96 targets, highlighting that some brokers view current weakness as valuation entry points for 2026–2027 upside. BTIG

BTIG and TD Cowen both reaffirmed Buy ratings with ~$95–$96 targets, highlighting that some brokers view current weakness as valuation entry points for 2026–2027 upside. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a cash dividend of $0.30/share (record Feb. 6), supporting income investors and reinforcing capital return discipline. PR Newswire

Company announced a cash dividend of $0.30/share (record Feb. 6), supporting income investors and reinforcing capital return discipline. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance was set to $9.10–$9.50 EPS, roughly in line with consensus — leaves room for beats/misses but offers a base for modeling. Guidance

FY?2026 guidance was set to $9.10–$9.50 EPS, roughly in line with consensus — leaves room for beats/misses but offers a base for modeling. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target to $93 but kept an Overweight rating — a mixed signal that reduces implied upside while still supporting the buy case. TickerReport

Barclays trimmed its price target to $93 but kept an Overweight rating — a mixed signal that reduces implied upside while still supporting the buy case. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its target to $85 and moved to Sector Perform, lowering the street’s near?term enthusiasm and trimming implied upside. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada cut its target to $85 and moved to Sector Perform, lowering the street’s near?term enthusiasm and trimming implied upside. Negative Sentiment: Company profit was reduced by a restructuring charge and higher operating costs; revenue slightly missed estimates, which fuels caution about margin pressure near term. Reuters

Company profit was reduced by a restructuring charge and higher operating costs; revenue slightly missed estimates, which fuels caution about margin pressure near term. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces warn of 2026 headwinds (higher provisions, RSA costs, limited margin levers) and political risk around potential credit?card rate caps that could materially affect the business model. Seeking Alpha

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

