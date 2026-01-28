Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 31,237 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6,661.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.