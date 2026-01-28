Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.21 Million Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,901 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKWD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2,223.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $251,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,030.59. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKWD shares. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

